Dualla road closure alert

Traffic calming works being on busy Dundalk road this morning

Temporary Traffic Management The  L5409-0 Ballymackane - Dualla  road will close on a temporary  basis  from 08:00hrs on 04 May 2021 to 19:00hrs on 06 May 2021 for resurfacing works.

Local diversions will be in place.