Tipperary businesses encouraged to apply for new online retail support

Senator Garret Ahearn has encouraged Tipperary businesses to apply for funding under the new round of the Online Retail Scheme, the Fine Gael Senator has said.



Senator Garret Ahearn was speaking after Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English today launched a new round of the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme worth €5 million, to help Irish businesses to upgrade their websites and improve their competitiveness in online retail.



“When the pandemic hit, many Irish retailers adapted quickly to develop their online presence, showing ingenuity that helped them survive. It was great for Irish consumers to know that when they went online, they had local options instead of just the large international retailers.



“Government was keen to assist this from the beginning, launching the Online Retail Scheme to help businesses develop and improve their offering beyond the physical shop. It’s not just for businesses who are online only; we want to support bricks and clicks. It is important for the future of retail here that in-store shopping is complemented by an improved online offering to help businesses benefit from the increasing number of Irish people shopping online.”



The Scheme will be administered by Enterprise Ireland and is targeted at Irish-based retailers with a physical store and a pre-existing online presence. The grant can be used to fund fees for service providers to develop and implement a digital strategy supported by in-house training, and to enhance the retailer’s website and related systems. Successful applicants will receive a grant ranging from €10,000 to a maximum of €40,000 - covering up to 80% of project costs.



Ahearn continued, “The Online Retail Scheme has really assisted businesses right around the country. Enterprise Ireland have confirmed more than two thirds of grants going to companies outside Dublin. Irish retailers are keenly aware of the opportunities that exist in the online space with many specifically targeting the Eurozone post-Brexit and taking advantage of the potential that lies in a global customer base.

Tipperary businesses that had 10 or more employees on or before 29 February 2020 (or have grown to this level since then) should apply for the fund. Enterprise Ireland has published a number of helpful resources online and have a dedicated retail team who can answer any other questions you have around the application process.”

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English added, “To date, some 370 companies have received funding under the Online Retail Scheme to the value of €12.8 million. I and my colleagues across Government will continue to keep the range of business support measures under review as the country moves towards a post pandemic, jobs-led economic recovery, including new initiatives to support the retail sector.”

The Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme opens for applications on Tuesday, 4 May 2021 and closes at 12 noon on Tuesday, 25 May 2021.