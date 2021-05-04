Iconic residential and licenced premises in Tipperary bought by unknown bidder

The iconic residential and licenced premises, Kiely's Lounge, situated at 22-24 Main Street, Tipperary Town, has been sold at auction for €257,000.

The successful bidder is not known at this point.

There were 3 bidders in the online process with a total of 59 bids being received. Kiely's Lounge is a substantial former licensed premises incorporating Kiely's Bar, Nite Club and 6 bedroomed residential accommodation overhead with independent access.

Occupying a prominent position on Main Street, the accommodation includes a bar, lounge, Nite Club, kitchen, ancillary stores and an independent retail unit.

The property is located on a large site and has 36m of frontage onto Main Street with a second access from Bridge Street.

The overhead accommodation is extensive and includes 3 staircases, 2 sitting rooms, 2 kitchens and 6 bedrooms. The REA Stokes & Quirke Online Auction took place on the 29th April 2021.



