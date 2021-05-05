Call for railway line serving Tipperary to be included in strategic review

Tipperary councillor Cllr Annemarie Ryan has called on Tipperary County Council to write to Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport , Eamon Ryan, to request that the Limerick Junction to Waterford Rail Line be included in the

forthcoming Strategic Rail Review.

"The Limerick Junction to Waterford Rail Line has

suffered from years of underinvestment, however, in light of the climate crisis and

the recently adopted Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Btll 2021, it is vital

that the potential of the rail line is fully examined, including its potentialto service freight

to Rosslare Port and its connectivity to Foynes port," said Cllr Ryan.