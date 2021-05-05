Call for railway line serving Tipperary to be included in strategic review
FILE PICTURE: Image by Manfred Richter from Pixabay
Tipperary councillor Cllr Annemarie Ryan has called on Tipperary County Council to write to Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport , Eamon Ryan, to request that the Limerick Junction to Waterford Rail Line be included in the
forthcoming Strategic Rail Review.
"The Limerick Junction to Waterford Rail Line has
suffered from years of underinvestment, however, in light of the climate crisis and
the recently adopted Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Btll 2021, it is vital
that the potential of the rail line is fully examined, including its potentialto service freight
to Rosslare Port and its connectivity to Foynes port," said Cllr Ryan.
