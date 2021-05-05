Tipperary Town school receives national recognition for science project

Congratulations to the children from 5th and 6th Class in Tipperary Towns Gaelscoil who won an award with SOPHIA ,the science outreach project for their project on Hedy Lamarr. Known as the mother of wifi Hedy was an Austrian born American actress, inventor and film producer. Hedy co invented the basis for all modern wireless communications.

"Well done to all involved in 5th and 6th class on getting national recognition for their work," said Cllr Annemarie Ryan.