Participation in Tipperary town health check welcomed

Tipperary Town’s first-ever Collaborative Town Centre Health Check (CTCHC) is underway as part of the Heritage Council and Partner’s CTCHC Programme, which is included in the Programme for Government (pages 12/13). All towns in the programme follow an agreed 15-Step methodology to establish a CTCHC Baseline, which includes a Business Sector Survey as Step 4.

Red C has been commissioned (following a tender process) to undertake this survey in Tipperary Town using a questionnaire that has been designed by the CTCHC Programme in partnership with Tipperary Town Chamber, Tipperary Town Taskforce and Tipperary LEO plus the local CTCHC steering group.

"This survey is to give the local commercial sector a unified ‘Voice’ in how the town centre is planned and managed in the future. Please make sure to participate," said Cllr Annemarie Ryan.