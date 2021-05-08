Funding for additional accommodation in Tipperary schools

Tipperary schools approved for Additional Accommodation 
Tipperary schools have been approved for funding for additional accommodation.

 

These included St Michaels NS (18775M):  2 Classroom SEN base, 1x Mainstream(prefab replacement)

Presentation Secondary School (65460C):  2 classroom SEN Base @ 524m², 1x DCG room @ 88.6m², 1x Technical Graphics room @ 88.6m², 1x Science Laboratory @ 88.6m²with Prep area @ 38.5m²

Patrician Presentation (65350S):  2x SET room, 2 Classroom SEN base, 1x Art room, 1x Project store, 1x textiles room, 1x Multimedia room, 1x Construction room, 1x Tech prep room, 2 classroom sen base, and Ancillary

 

Cllr Annemarie Ryan said she was  very pleased to see that St Michael's national school in Tipperary Town was included in the latest round of funding for additional accomodation.