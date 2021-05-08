Funding for additional accommodation in Tipperary schools
Two new classrooms on the way for Pouldine NS, just outside Thurles
Tipperary schools approved for Additional Accommodation
Tipperary schools have been approved for funding for additional accommodation.
These included St Michaels NS (18775M): 2 Classroom SEN base, 1x Mainstream(prefab replacement)
Presentation Secondary School (65460C): 2 classroom SEN Base @ 524m², 1x DCG room @ 88.6m², 1x Technical Graphics room @ 88.6m², 1x Science Laboratory @ 88.6m²with Prep area @ 38.5m²
Patrician Presentation (65350S): 2x SET room, 2 Classroom SEN base, 1x Art room, 1x Project store, 1x textiles room, 1x Multimedia room, 1x Construction room, 1x Tech prep room, 2 classroom sen base, and Ancillary
Cllr Annemarie Ryan said she was very pleased to see that St Michael's national school in Tipperary Town was included in the latest round of funding for additional accomodation.
