St John the Baptist Girls School fundraising drive

Colette MacNamara is organising a funding drive for Cashel's primary girls' school on the Old Road.

The fund has already met €2,145 out of a target of €3,000.

St. John the Baptist girls school is an all-girls primary school in Cashel.

There are 334 students at present in the school.

We, the Parent Association, hope to raise €3000 to provide 5 outdoor teaching areas this summer that will bring learning outside. We hope to purchase benches, blackboards and picnic tables for these areas to create a sustainable and effective outdoor classroom.

These are Irish-made maintenance-free recycled plastic products that will last for years.

Everyone benefits from outdoor learning especially the children. Some of the benefits of outdoor learning include

- improved mood

- happier students

- enhanced appreciation for nature & outdoor

We believe that there is no doubt that an outdoor classroom will greatly benefit all the students.

This is a wonderful project and we would love if you would consider making a donation to our fund.

Donations to gofundme.com St John the Baptist girls school PA