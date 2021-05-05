St John the Baptist Girls School fundraising drive -
Fund has already met €2,145 out of a target of €3,000.
St John the Baptist girls school on the Old Road in Cashel
Colette MacNamara is organising a funding drive for Cashel's primary girls' school on the Old Road.
St. John the Baptist girls school is an all-girls primary school in Cashel.
There are 334 students at present in the school.
We, the Parent Association, hope to raise €3000 to provide 5 outdoor teaching areas this summer that will bring learning outside. We hope to purchase benches, blackboards and picnic tables for these areas to create a sustainable and effective outdoor classroom.
These are Irish-made maintenance-free recycled plastic products that will last for years.
Everyone benefits from outdoor learning especially the children. Some of the benefits of outdoor learning include
- improved mood
- happier students
- enhanced appreciation for nature & outdoor
We believe that there is no doubt that an outdoor classroom will greatly benefit all the students.
This is a wonderful project and we would love if you would consider making a donation to our fund.
Donations to gofundme.com St John the Baptist girls school PA
