Planning REFUSED for massive housing development and childcare facility in Tipperary

Planning has been refused for a massive housing development and childcare facility in Tipperary.

Kingscroft Developments Limited made the application for the development on the Dundrum Road, Brodeen, Tipperary Town.

The application sought the construction of a mixed-use development totalling 10,383.41 sq m gross floor area, comprising a single storey childcare facility (162.45 sq m gross floor area) and 84 two storey dwellings (totalling 10,220.96 sq m gross floor area).

The proposed development would have consisted of: a childcare facility with 553 sq m ancillary private outdoor play area, roof mounted PV solar panels and 12 no. dedicated vehicle parking/drop-off spaces, 4 no. four bedroom detached dwellings with 8 no. dedicated resident car parking spaces, 16 no. four bedroom semi-detached dwellings with 32 no. dedicated resident car parking spaces, 46 no. three bedroom semi-detached dwellings with 92 no. dedicated resident car parking spaces, 6 no. two bedroom semi-detached dwellings with 12 no. dedicated resident car parking spaces, and 12 no. two bedroom terraced dwellings with 18 no. dedicated resident car parking spaces.

Each of the proposed dwelling units will feature roof mounted PV solar panels.

The overall development will be served by a new primary vehicular and pedestrian access from the Dundrum Road, 36 no. visitor car parking spaces, boundary treatments, hard and soft landscaping, private and public open spaces, internal roads and pedestrian walkways, services (incl. 2 no. below ground attenuation tanks), site lighting and all other ancillary and associated site development works above and below ground level all at a site of approximately 3.9 hectares.