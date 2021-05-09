Deadline approaching for submissions on Tipperary Town trading bye-laws
Tipperary Cashel and Cahir Districts are reviewing their Casual Trading Bye - Laws.
"This
is open for the public to make submissions if you are interested.," said Cllr Annemarie Ryan.
Deadline is 4.30pm
Friday 14th May 2021
The main features for the Tipperary area are;
A reduction in the annual payment for a stall in Tipperary Town (now 650 per annum as
opposed to 1050 per annum - this is for one days trading per week)
An additional 325 per annum for an extra trading day
An additional site to be added at the Christ the King Glen of Aherlow. (only certain type
units, no chip vans etc)
Seasonal licence will be considered if the pitches are not fully booked.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on