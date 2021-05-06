Mark O'Donovan from Tipperary trains winner of the Con and Annie Kirby Memorial Classic

21-year-old Mark O'Donovan from Tipperary Town trained the winner of the Con and Annie Kirby Memorial Classic at Limerick Greyhound Stadium on Saturday April 24.

'Stonepark Leo' which was trained by Mark is owned by Michael O'Dwyer, a fifth year secondary school student from Ballyneety, Limerick.

The 7/2 shot advanced to the front up the back straight and powered clear to win the €150,000 classic. Mark's father Michael, achieved Irish Greyhound Derby success in 2000 and 2014.

He is the youngest trainer to win a classic and just 96 hours earlier he won the prestigious Select Stakes in Waterford with 'Skywalker Barry'.

The annual Con and Annie Kirby Memorial Classic is sponsored by JP and Noreen McManus in memory of Noreen's late parents, Con and Annie.