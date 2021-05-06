Council to look into proposal to include CCTV warning on Tipperary villages' welcome signs

The county council has agreed to investigate a proposal to incorporate a warning about CCTV being in operation in the welcome signs for Tipperary villages.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Chairman Cllr Kevin O’Meara put forward the proposal at the monthly meeting of the district’s councillors.

The Mullinahone Independent argued it would be better policy to include the warning about the presence of litter deterrence CCTV cameras in village welcome signs rather than at actual litter blackspot locations in communities. Locating the signs at litter blackspots only gave away to litter dumpers where the CCTV cameras were situated.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Imelda Goldsboro pointed out the welcome signs Cllr O’Meara proposed have already been rolled out in Thomastown, county Kilkenny.

Marion O’Neill of Tipperary County Council’s Environment Section responded that the council would look into the feasibility of locating these signs in the county’s villages. She stressed the current policy of locating CCTV warning signs at litter blackspots didn’t give away their location as the signs were placed at a different spot to where the camera was erected.