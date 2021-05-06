'One of the best' tortilla chips on the planet is being made in Tipperary

“Clonmel is not known for its large Latino population. But I think we are producing in Clonmel, probably one of the best tortilla chips there is on the planet. And I know that’s a very bold statement. But we like to say traditionally Mexican, unexpectedly Irish, which probably sums up quite a lot about us.”

Tipperary is justifiably renowned worldwide for its food producers, but Clonmel has the unusual destination of being home to Ireland’s only authentic Mexican tortilleria creating tortillas and tortilla chips using non-GMO corn and source ingredients from heritage producers in Mexico since 2015.

Phil Martin was the guest on Travel Tales with Fergal this week, where he talked about his love of Mexico, its food and why he chose Clonmel for his company Blanco Niño which has just launched a range of gourmet tortilla chip flavours to supermarkets and shops.

Speaking on the podcast, Phil said: “In terms of just even the ingredients we’re using, and the lengths we’ve gone to get them. It always baffles me having met so many people who make tortilla chips in the US and how little they actually know about the tortilla chips. Even the ingredients and the different impacts of using different types of corn.”

Before opening Blanco Niño, Phil travelled throughout Mexico to learn the art of making authentic corn tortillas. He visited the milpas, molinos and tortillerias to learn their secrets for producing food on a standard found on every street corner in Mexico. Along the way Phil was nicknamed Blanco Niño and learned the ancient Aztec process of nixtamalisation, which helps to give authentic tortillas their unique flavour.

“We’ve gone to the ends of the world in terms of getting the right type of corn and salt, every little detail. We’ve been working for a long time on this product for the last five years.

“It’s probably a borderline obsession, to be honest now. And we probably could have done it in a much easier, faster and cheaper way. And it’s probably down to my slightly obsessive nature of sorts.

“We’ve been selling the tortillas into restaurants, bars and hotels across Europe. And thankfully, we’ve gotten a bit of a reputation for being the go-to guys for a quality, premium product. And we’re always constantly improving in terms of the product, the packaging and how we handle and make the tortilla chips in a three day process and it’s something we’re incredibly proud of.”

Speaking on the podcast about the company name, Phil said: “The company’s name is Blanco and Niño, which means “white boy”. We didn’t want to pretend to be a second generation Mexican family living in Clonmel. I wanted to highlight the fact. A lot of the bigger brands in the US are owned by Americans, but call themselves something like Casa Herrera, kind of (false) Mexican names.

“We wanted to highlight that this is who we are. We just happened to be obsessed with Mexican food, culture and history. And we’re going to go to the end of the world to do it justice.”

Phil grew up on a family farm in north Dublin but his mother is originally from Dualla in Tipperary. “I have a lot of family from Tipperary and Tipp has a lot of food manufacturers. We got incredible support from the Local Enterprise Office, the local council and we were just very well looked after. And so when comparing to locations like Dublin, we found the sheer quantity of support and encouragement we got locally to just make it a no brainer to set up in Clonmel.”

Phil has a love for Mexico and its unique food and has travelled all over the country. “There is a bit of an image of Mexican food being cheap, substandard and kind of very fast. It can be fast but it is incredibly good. It’s very hard to compare it to other cuisines because of how nuanced it is and how much diversity there is as well.

“It’s often called slow fast food, which is obviously an oxymoron. But there’s a lot of slow cooking involved. And a lot of preparation in advance, but it can be served immediately. You’ll have stuff that’s made for days in advance.

“Mexican food is also incredibly diverse. And you see that when you go to Mexico City, there’s a lot of regional speciality restaurants. And even when I was in the Yucatan last year, I was brought to a Yucatecan restaurant and I was just blown away by just how different so much of the ingredients were, even the avocados were closer to mangoes in texture. They have an incredible amount of even limes of different sizes and colourings.

“Mexico for good reason is very special. There’s just something in the air. Even going to a food market is just phenomenal. They have a big fire pit of sorts, and you pick out your food from all the different vendors and they go and they cook it and then they bring down your tortillas. And it’s just absolutely incredible. It’s very atmospheric, but I’m sure it would probably fail any health and safety test in Europe. There’s just smoke everywhere.

“If you’re there in the afternoon and the sun is going down. You’ve got guys playing music and everyone’s kind of screaming at each other and having a great time. It’s a really special place and you find that all over Mexico as well. They are really unique and they’re not tourist traps. It’s definitely somewhere to go.”

