Traffic management measures in place for two days on Tipperary road
The measures are to facilitate road works in Coalbrook area
Tipperary County Council has put in place temporary traffic management measures on the L-2110-1 Coalbrook to Gurteen Upper Road today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday) to enable resurfacing works on the road. The traffic management measures were introduced at 8am today and will continue until 6.30pm tomorrow (Friday).
They are in place 24 hours a day.
