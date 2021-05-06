EDITORIAL: Powerful picture sums up Covid pandemic - a once in a generation event

This week a reader was in touch to share a heartwarming snap of a granddaughter meeting up with her grandfather, or “Pop”, after months of lockdown.

The picture above shows three-year-old Sarah O’Callaghan from Tipperary Town with her grandfather, Brendan Power. Sarah returned to Ireland in November 2020 after being born in Australia.

Following five months of lockdown she was finally able to go to Parson’s Green with her “Pop” last Sunday. It is a picture that sums up the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdowns we have experienced; the whole saga is a once in a generation event. The picture offers hope to us all.

As May 10 approaches and the country begins to open up proper and get “Back to Business” and inter- county travel is allowed, this one picture, this one moment in time, shows us all what we have to look forward to and all we have suffered through.

It has been challenging and will continue to be challenging but we are getting there, we are getting back to a time where a granddaughter and her grandfather can routinely go for a walk, hug each other, see each other every day and not through a window.

We may not have all adhered to the guidelines at all times, but we did our best as a country and saved lives.

The picture above, a little girl and her “Pop” sharing a magic moment after many challenging months, reminds us of the humanity, the love and the loving embrace that waits for us on the other side.

Covid will also just be a moment in time some day but we must always remember those we lost, those we couldn’t mourn properly and the months we spent apart.