COLUMN: 'We are sandwiched between no less than eight other counties...'

In primary school we were taught an interesting fact about Tipperary.

As a county, we are sandwiched between no less than eight other counties.

They are Offaly, Laois and Kilkenny from Leinster, Waterford, Cork, Limerick and Clare in Munster and Galway in Connacht.

This unique aspect of our local geography will hold greater significance on May 10 when travel outside our county is permitted. Cars will be hugging the borders of the county at midnight on May 9 ready for the minute hand to strike, 12:01.

At which time, a convoy will head to the four corners of Ireland, free at last, free at last.

For men, the reopening of barbers will mean a farewell to that annoyingly long hair.

The barber shops of south Tipperary will bring to mind a busy sheep shearing pen in late spring.

Our local barbers will need to dip their swollen hands in basins of ice to soothe their aching joints after days spent clipping the extensive locks of the locals.

The last fifteen months of life in Clonmel has been interspersed with disruption, trauma, loss, and heartache. Not a single family has escaped unaffected by the arrival of the pandemic on our shores.

The social solidarity shown by the people of Tipperary has been commendable in the face of economic and social disarray. The effect that this has had on the mental health of members of our community will take time to quantify and analyse.

As the months flew by, our emotions shifted from optimism to despair, then they shifted to annoyance and lately, to a strong degree of resignation.

During this trying time, it is vitally important for us to safeguard our own mental health and that of our loved ones. Which is why the Clonmel Remembrance Walk committee have this month launched “Shine A Light in May for Suicide and Mental Health”.

I was privileged to attend its launch at the Town Hall (outside, with social distancing) and the County Council Buildings.

Afterwards, I spoke with local mental health advocate, Thomas Ryan. Thomas explained: “May is the month linked with mental health and the Green Ribbon Campaign.”

The County Council Offices will be lit up with green light for the month of May.

Thomas proceeded to explain the thinking behind the “Shine A Light” initiative.

Thomas gave me some details as to what people can do to lend their support.

He said: “It’s so simple and so easy to show your support for people who have died by suicide or are suffering with mental health issues.”

All you need do is light a candle or an LED light in your home or business during the month of May. This will show your solidarity with those who have died by suicide or who are suffering with mental health problems.

Thomas went on to explain that, “a simple gesture such as lighting a candle shows solidarity with people who are not in a good place and reminds them that we are thinking of them”.

The Clonmel Remembrance Walk Committee hold an annual walk each year to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day.

However, given the recent upheaval a dignified wreath laying ceremony took place at the Tree of Hope on the Blueway last September, which was followed by a Mass with music in St Mary’s, Irishtown.

Thomas is hopeful that things may improve by September of this year and more people may come and pay their respects to those who have died by suicide.

We wish everyone involved with the “Shine A Light” campaign the very best of luck with all your endeavours, work which has not gone unnoticed by the wider community.

Enjoy your newfound sense of freedom everyone and I look forward to seeing the men of Clonmel emerging, freshly sheared, and shorn of post-lockdown fleeces. Until next time.