Boil water notice lifted for 15 residents in Clonmel

Irish Water, working in partnership with Tipperary County Council is pleased to advise that customers on a section of the Glenary Public Water Supply in the Davis Road area can now resume normal use of water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

This positive news comes after the completion of remedial works and on receipt of satisfactory monitoring results which allowed the notice to be lifted on April 28.

The Boil Water Notice applied to 15 residents on the Davis Road in Clonmel, and these residents were contacted in relation to the lifting on April 28. This was a localised issue due to issues with cast iron mains on Davis Road itself.

Following the announcement, Duane O’Brien, Water Operations Lead for Irish Water said;

“This is significant news for the community supplied by the Glenary Public Water Supply as the Boil Water Notice that had been in place since September 2019 and was a challenge for the residents. In order to get to this point, a lot of collaborative work with our Local Authority partners took place including the replacement of 500m of mains and a further 169 metres being decommissioned.”

Pat Duggan, who is Irish Water’s Drinking Water Compliance Specialist also welcomed the news;

“We have been working closely with Tipperary County Council for some time to progress the lifting of this Boil Water Notice. I would like to thank the residents of Davis Road for their patience as we worked to find a resolution to the issues. This project outlines Irish Water’s commitment to safeguarding drinking water to all communities around Ireland.”

Irish Water and the Tipperary County Council - Health Service Executive Water Local Liaison Group will continue to meet and review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.

Irish Water continues to work currently with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

Irish Water is working proactively with our delivery partners and as part of a multi-agency working group to ensure that our construction works are carried out in a controlled and safe manner, in keeping with Government and HSE guidelines to protect workers, their families and the broader community.

Customer queries can be directed to 1850 278 278 if they have any questions about the works or check out the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website for regular updates.