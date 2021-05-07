Operation: Tipp gardaí carry out investigation into sale of alcohol to young people

An operation into the sale of alcohol to young people under 18 years has been conducted across Cahir District.

Gardaí said: "Seven out of 10 premises visited carried out a sale. Some never asked for I.D.

"The sale of alcohol to a young person under 18 is an offence and it is also an offence for anyone to buy alcohol for them.

"Community Policing Unit in Cahir will continue to carry out these operations."