Contract signing completed for Tipperary Town Market Yard Upgrade Project

Tipperary County Council is delighted to announce that Tony Kirwan Civil Engineering Contractors of Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford has been awarded the contract for the Tipperary Town Market Yard Upgrade Project.

This contract, with a value of €494,290, was signed on May 5, 2021 at the Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District Offices at Rosanna Road, Tipperary Town.

This project is part of the phased Town Centre Improvement Scheme for Tipperary town which will improve connections from the Tipperary Excel Heritage Centre to the River Ara. This phase of the project will upgrade a section of Market Yard as a pedestrian-friendly area. The physical works will comprise of the following elements:

upgrading of the traffic system;

upgrading of pavements including new kerbing and paving;

resurfacing of road sections;

upgrading of the lighting system;

installation of a new pedestrian crossing on Mitchell Street linking the Excel Heritage Centre (which incorporates Tipperary Town Library facility and Tourist Office) with the Market Yard and Town Centre;

installation of street furniture and planting;

installation of bespoke canopy structure for casual trading.

Works will commence this summer. While there will be some disruption during the works, this will be kept to a minimum. The car park, market stalls and market traders will continue to remain open for business during the project works.

This project is being funded through Project Ireland 2040 and the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) from the Department of Rural and Community Development together with funding from Tipperary County Council.

Councillor Michael Smith, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council and Councillor John Crosse, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District both welcomed the signing of this contract with Tony Kirwan Civil Engineering Contractors as a significant investment in Tipperary town centre and confirmed the Council`s ongoing commitment to the delivery of town renewal projects across the county. Councillor Michael Smith said ” I look forwarded to the completion of this project which will increase the attractiveness of the town centre and provide a pleasant pedestrian friendly space which will also benefit businesses in the area”

Councillor John Crosse added that “the signing of this contract in addition to other works planned for the town, confirms Tipperary County Council`s commitment and ambition to the delivery of urban renewal and regeneration within Tipperary town. I believe that this project will greatly enhance the town centre and be a further catalyst for regeneration”.

Tipperary County Council`s Chief Executive, Joe MacGrath said that “Tipperary County Council is eagerly anticipating delivery of these public realm works which are one of many similar projects throughout the county that will enhance and improve the way historic town centres function on a day-to-day basis, ensuring they are welcoming and attractive to shoppers and visitors alike.’’

Tipperary County Council is grateful for the patience and understanding of our businesses and citizens throughout the period of the works and will communicate any key information through the Council’s website and social media channels as the project progresses.