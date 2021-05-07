Public finding it difficult to get phone calls through to Carrick-on-Suir council office

Members of the public phoning Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s offices are encountering difficulties in getting through to a staff members, the monthly meeting of the district’s councillors was told.

Carrick-on-Suir Cllr Kieran Bourke said he received a number of complaints from constituents who experienced difficulty phoning the district’s headquarters in Carrick. They first phoned Tipperary County Council’s central phone line and the customer service person transferred them to the Carrick MD office but they were left on hold.

The Fianna Fáil councillor said it was vitally important the public are able to contact the district offices and appealed to the council to properly man the phone lines.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District administrator Marie O’Gorman said she would be concerned if people were not able to get through to the offices and promised to look into it and rectify the issue.