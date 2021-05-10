LATEST: Two men arrested and drugs seized by Tipperary gardaí during operation

On May 8 at approximately 6pm members of the Clonmel District Drugs Unit, the Regular Unit and Community Policing Unit carried out a search under warrant at an address on the Heywood Road, Clonmel.

Suspected heroin and cocaine with an estimated street value of €2,700 was seized along with cash, mobile phones and digital scales.

Two males, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested at the scene and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Clonmel Garda Station.

They were later released without charge pending drug analysis and file to the DPP.