Everyone saying same thing after Rachael Blackmore's appearance on the Late Late Show

Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy welcomed Rachael Blackmore on to the flagship show last Friday as the Killenaule jockey talked about her historic Grand National win last month.

The champion from Tipperary spoke about her victory in one of the toughest races in sport.

Rachael discussed the importance of being a female role model to young girls who might want to get involved in sport, the setbacks that she's had to overcome to reach the top, and her love of horse racing.

"I just love the sport. Every sports person loves winning but I love riding horses and I love jumping horses. It's kind of an addiction. If you told me a few years ago you will achieve x y and z, I would have said 'I'll be so happy with that, I'll retire happy' but I don't want to do that now. I want to keep going. I just have a love for riding horses and winning... it's all just kind of mashed up into one I think. It's just a fantastic sport to be involved in," she told Tubridy.

After becoming the first female jockey to win the Grand National, viewers of the Late Late Show loved how humble and gracious Blackmore was during her interview.

Here's just some of the reaction:

The risks and injuries associated with NH Racing are touched on by @rachaelblackmor @RTELateLateShow

As always an articulate and polished performance.

Very relevant given the tragic death of Lorna Brooke recently following a fall .#HorseRacing #LateLateShow #rachaelblackmore pic.twitter.com/MIFJUFnzWo — Joe Seward (@JoeSeward1) May 7, 2021