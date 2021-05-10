Tipp comedy duo The 2 Johnnies challenged to design limited-edition chicken fillet roll

Self-declared chicken fillet roll fanatics, The 2 Johnnies have collaborated with Applegreen to create a new limited-edition version of the deli counter favourite.

The specially selected roll devised by Tipperary's The 2 Johnnies is a nod to the classic recipe with a fresh twist.

Customers can look forward to a mouth-watering combination of Applegreen’s 100% Irish chicken fillet on a signature roll accompanied by cheese, mayonnaise and lettuce.

The partnership has derived from the 2 Johnnies’ deep-rooted passion for chicken fillet rolls. The pair regularly discuss their favourite rolls and recipes on their popular podcast, as well as their chief bugbear – over-priced chicken rolls!

Applegreen will ensure the lads will have no complaints on that score, with The 2 Johnnies' signature chicken fillet roll on sale for €4 for the next fortnight, starting from Monday.

Speaking at today’s announcement, The 2 Johnnies said: “It’s no secret that we are major fans of chicken fillet rolls! It sort of developed out of a mutual appreciation and then our followers seemed to share the same passion. It wasn’t long before the price of chicken rolls became a regular discussion point on our podcast.

“Our followers have reported some seriously outrageous pricing when it comes to chicken fillet rolls so we are starting a campaign to ‘save our chicken fillet roll’ by insisting they are priced at €4 or less,” the funnymen added. “We’re delighted that Applegreen have answered our call and are offering our very own speciality roll for just €4 for a limited period!”

Applegreen Marketing Manager, Rebecca Duffy, remarked: “We had so much fun letting the 2 Johnnies run wild behind our deli counter as they came up with their signature Applegreen chicken fillet roll. Just as our chicken is 100% Irish, we are 100% sure our customers will love the 2 Johnnies chicken fillet roll, on sale for a limited time only at the special price of €4 at The Bakewell in Applegreen stores nationwide.”

Applegreen has been selling the popular hot chicken rolls at their Bakewell counter for more than 20 years. The distinctively Irish brand serves only 100% Irish quality ingredients in all its chicken rolls, supporting Irish food producers and suppliers around the country.

"We strive to always meet the highest standard by using only the best quality, Irish-sourced ingredients in our famous chicken fillet rolls. Applegreen is a proudly Irish brand and we are committed to supporting Irish food producers and suppliers for our award-winning range of food," added Rebecca.