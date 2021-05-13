Revealed: Online applications for Tipperary Business Awards NOW OPEN!

County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce has launched its Business Awards online.

This year the Business Awards will take place virtually at 3pm on Thursday, November 4 and from today applications are being sought at www.countytipperarychamber.com.

It is important to note that membership of the Chamber is not a prerequisite for entry, the only requirement to enter is that the applicant must be a county Tipperary based business.

With no less than thirteen categories to choose from, businesses can enter as many as they like, provided they meet the criteria set out in the award descriptor available online.

The Business Awards offer a unique opportunity to businesses across the entire county to gain free publicity and deserved notoriety for their entrepreneurial efforts and excellence in their field.

Awards include excellence in the following categories; Employer, Corporate Social Responsibility, Sustainability, Retail, Marketing, Micro Business, S.M.E, Large Business, Not for Profit, Technology and Innovation, Start-Up or Emerging New Business, Tourism, Sports, Arts and Culture and Food, Beverage and Hospitality.

Completion of a simple online entry form on the County Tipperary Chamber website offers businesses from all across the Premier County the opportunity to engage in complimentary promotional and PR activities for their business.

he closing date for entries is on Friday, June 4.

Business owners and managers from all four corners of Tipperary are encouraged to embrace this incredible opportunity to promote their business, build brand awareness, recruit new customers and retain existing ones through participation in the awards programme.

Speaking of the County Tipperary Chamber Business Awards, Chamber President, Paula Carney-Hoffler said: "To win a County Tipperary Chamber Business Award is a great honour for anyone in business. Past winners regularly reach out to share their experiences with us reporting growth in sales, valuable media exposure and increased brand awareness and recognition as a result of their win.

"It is exciting to think that there are thirteen businesses out there right now considering entry, who will enjoy all of that and more this November and it’s wonderful to play a small role in making that happen.

"All it takes is a quick entry form online and you’re in with a chance so after what has been a tough year in business for so many of us, I encourage all Tipperary businesses to consider taking the leap of faith this year and entering the awards, it won’t cost you a cent but is worth its weight in gold!"

An independent judging panel has been appointed to adjudicate the awards on behalf of the Chamber to ensure the integrity of the process and that the very best winners are chosen in each category.

They will thoroughly review all applications, shortlist the finalists in each category and from there they will deliberate and ultimately decide on the winners.

It is important to note that shortlisted finalists and award winners will enjoy ample media exposure and the chance to align their brands with those who are deemed remarkable in their field throughout this process over the course of a six-month campaign.

Chamber CEO, Michelle Aylward said: "We are so fortunate here at County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce to have so many local businesses willing to support others in business across the county through sponsorship of these very special awards. We’re most grateful to our main sponsor Boston Scientific for their commitment and ongoing support of the Business Awards. We are also most grateful to each of our valued category sponsors; MSD Ireland, ABP Food Group, O’Gorman Brannigan Purtill & Co., The Showgrounds Shopping Centre, AIB, Camida, C&C Group, Sepam, Tipperary Local Enterprise Office and County Tipperary Skillnet and our Educational Partner, Limerick Institute of Technology.

"The team at County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce are very much looking forward to working with each sponsor over the coming months to activate their sponsorships and ensure they enjoy all the associated benefits and return on investment for their goodwill and support of Tipperary businesses."