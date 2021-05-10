Boil water notice lifted for about 70 Tipperary properties

Irish Water, in partnership with Tipperary County Council, has lifted the Boil Water Notice for approximately 70 properties in the Galtee Regional Water Supply between Golden and Thomastown.

This follows consultation with the HSE and receipt of satisfactory monitoring results.

However, the Boil Water Notice remains in place on the remaining section of water mains from Thomastown to Kilfeakle pending the completion of further planned works and receipt of satisfactory monitoring results.

It has been possible to lift the restriction in this specific area following the completion of remedial works, including the installation of chlorine booster pumps and valves.

Confirmation of the removal of the Boil Water Notice is being issued to customers in the affected areas. The lifting notice only applies to consumers in receipt of this notice.

Duane O'Brien, Irish Water's operations lead for Co Tipperary, says: "We are pleased to be in a position to lift the notice for a further 70 properties between Golden and Thomastown. However, it is important to stress that the Boil Water Notice remains in place for properties between Kilfeakle and Thomastown.

"We fully appreciate the difficulty and inconvenience that a Boil Water Notice causes in the community. We would like to assure people in this area that we are working to resolve the issue and restore a normal water supply as quickly as possible. In order achieve this we have plans to replace 6km of old cast iron water mains between Thomastown and Kilfeakle. An initial 1.2km priority section has been identified and construction is expected to get underway this year subject to funding and other approvals. The remaining sections will be delivered pending budget availability.

"We wish to thank the community for their ongoing patience and cooperation while we work to resolve this issue for those remaining on the Boil Water Notice. Our priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus."

Updates are available on the Water Supply Updates section on our website, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline open 24/7 on 1850 278 278. A map can be viewed on the Irish Water website at https://www.water.ie/water- supply/supply-and-service- update/.

Further information on Boil Water Notices can be found on our website https://www.water.ie/water- supply/water-quality/boil- water-notice/

Boil Water Notice advice:

Water must be boiled for:

• Drinking

• Drinks made with water

• Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

• Brushing of teeth

• Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

• Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads)

• Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling

• Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink

• Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water

• Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.

• Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.

The attached map shows the area for which the Boil Water Notice remains in place between Thomastown and Kilfeakle.