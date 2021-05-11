Fancy relocating? Stunning stone cottage with converted granary for less than €100,000

For those looking for a dream cottage with space to stretch out and live in a tranquil location, but still within easy driving of several nearby amenities, this property is a must-see.

This traditional stone cottage has been tastefully renovated and extended into the adjoining granary.

The property has been converted and has four bedrooms, an open plan living dining and kitchen area, bedroom with ensuite and a separate family bathroom. The converted granary has an entertainment area with stairs to the first floor.

Located on a scenic local road in Drumcong in the beautiful lakelands of south Leitrim, the rear of the property boasts stunning views of Sliabh an Iarainn. There is a large garden to the rear and to the side, a yard and side garden. Situated within easy driving distance of nearby Drumshambo and Carrick on Shannon, and with numerous waterways and walks nearby, this property is sure to attract interest.

For sale by online auction on Wednesday, June 2, the property is listed with an AMV of €99,900. For more information and to view the full ad, click here.