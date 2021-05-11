Revealed: Announcement of the first ever Tipperary Town business survey

The global Covid-19 pandemic, the recurring lockdowns and changing demographics and living/travel to work patterns, along with changing consumer preferences and trends, are all impacting on the overall vitality and viability of our historic town centres.

As such, the Heritage Council and its project partners including Tipperary Chamber, Tipperary Town Revitalisation Taskforce and Tipperary LEO are seeking to improve the monitoring and performance of the historic core of Tipp Town.

In addition, some of the available information about our historic town centres is limited in scope.

It is therefore recognised for the need for up-to-date research that will help to inform the response to these issues and to inform existing and future operational programmes that support heritage-led urban and rural regeneration in Ireland.

A business sector questionnaire has been designed and will be made available to the commercial/business sector of Tipp Town.

It is intended that this research project, funded by the Heritage Council, will inform the ongoing Collaborative Town Centre Health Check (CTCHC) Project in TippTown, known as the Tipp Town CTCHC Project.

All business owners in Tipp Town are invited to take part in this survey which will be conducted by RedC Research & Marketing.

The project will be managed by a Steering Group consisting of representatives from the Heritage Council, Tipperary Town Chamber, Tipperary LEO and Tipperary Town Revitalisation Taskforce.

Some of the main objectives of the Market Research Project include assessing the impact of Covid-19 on the commercial sector in Tipp Town centre; measure the overall commercial confidence and trading patterns in the historic town centre of Tipp Town and identify the main function/role of the town centre.

Ali Harvey, founding co-ordinator of the CTCHC Programme run by the Heritage Council, is urging all business owners to participate in the survey.

“This first-ever business survey of Tipp Town aims to support and enable the commercial sector in Tipp Town along with the ongoing efforts of Tipp Town Taskforce to drive forward the transition and transformation of this historic, market town.”

The questionnaire is available to businesses on an online platform and workshops are being held with the local business sector in Tipp Town, to inform the process.