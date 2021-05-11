Funding available for Tipperary house owners for adaption work

Cllr Mairin McGrath has reminded people that housing adaption grants are available for private homes.



"Funding is provided every year to Tipperary County Council to assist people with housing adaptations. There are three distinct grant types available," said Cllr McGrath.



The grand aid covers -

Replace or repair single glazed windows/doors

Upgrade Electrical wiring

Upgrade/ replace a heating system which is beyond repair

Housing aid for people with disabilities:

Grant aid covers;

Ramp or improved access into your home

grab rails

bathroom facilities

stair lift

space for wheelchair access

house extension

Mobility Aids Grant

Grant aid covers;

grab rails

a ramp

accessible shower

stair lift















