Funding available for Tipperary house owners for adaption work
Cllr Mairin McGrath has reminded people that housing adaption grants are available for private homes.
"Funding is provided every year to Tipperary County Council to assist people with housing adaptations. There are three distinct grant types available," said Cllr McGrath.
The grand aid covers -
Replace or repair single glazed windows/doors
Upgrade Electrical wiring
Upgrade/ replace a heating system which is beyond repair
Housing aid for people with disabilities:
Grant aid covers;
Ramp or improved access into your home
grab rails
bathroom facilities
stair lift
space for wheelchair access
house extension
Mobility Aids Grant
Grant aid covers;
grab rails
a ramp
accessible shower
stair lift
