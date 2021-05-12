Three plan for services for young people in Tipperary to be drawn up

If you are aged between 18 – 24 years, then Tipperary Children and Young People’s Services Committee (CYPSC) would like to know what you consider are the issues for your age group in County Tipperary. The CYPSC is putting together its plan for the next 3 years focussing on children, young people and young adults. Your views will help us identify the priorities for the plan.

If you would like to be involved, you can proceed to the following link to a survey:

https://survey.tusla.ie/index.php?r=survey%2Findex...



