Littleton man assaulted woman

A Littleton man who seriously assaulted a woman in Thurles, was given a six-month suspended prison sentence at Thurles district court.



Jamie Meaney, of 23 Church View, Littleton, Thurles, was charged with assault causing harm, on March 1, 2018, in relation to an incident in the Parnell Street car park, Thurles.



Mr Meaney has 23 previous convictions, including for criminal damage and public order.

Solicitor Colin Morrissey said Mr Meaney acknowledges this is a “serious matter.” “Unfortunately, he has a history of alcohol misuse,” said Mr Morrissey. “He is now a father and works full time.”

Mr Morrissey said it was not an “intentional injury”.



The injured party suffered “serious injuries”, but Mr Meaney “seems to have put his past behind him”. Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said this was a serious assault on a female victim.



Judge MacGrath imposed a prison sentence of six months, suspended for two years on condition Mr Meaney enter into a Section 99 bond of €500, and that he provide €500 in compensation to the injured party for medical costs.



Recognisances were set at €250, his own bond, in the event of an appeal.

Separately, Mr Meaney was also remanded on continuing bail to appear before Thurles district court on May 18.