Heritage audit for Tipperary Town

Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force’s Heritage Group met with Abarta Heritage who have been commissioned to undertake the first-ever Heritage Audit for Tipp Town and environs.

This a key project of the Tipperary Town Heritage Action Plan 2020-2923, prepared by the CTCHC Programme and launched by Minister Noonan TD.



"Thanks to Leader for the funding and to the Task Force Heritage Group and Ali Harvey for progressing this project. Abarta Heritage will be out and about assessing our Heritage assets and will want to hear from the public," said Cllr Annemarie Ryan.