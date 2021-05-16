Tipperary hurler Seamus Callanan has supported the Scoil Aonghusa world tour

The Scoil Aonghusa Around the World in Eighty Days tour is now on its way to Poland with people all over Ireland and people living in all parts of the world taking on a 3k challenge to support the fundraising drive. Therapy dog Daisy is leading the way and enjoyed her visit to Paris and is now on her way to Poland.

People in Tipperary and people living all over the world are doing their bit.

Seamie Callanan, Tipperary Hurler, is also on board having recently participated in the #aonghusaworldtour.

