Irish Water is 'not fit for purpose' - Council

VThe relationship between Tipperary Co Council and Irish Water has deteriorated so much that two Councillors suggested a no confidence motion in the public utility.



Councillors from across the political divide took aim at the state owned company, which was deemed “not fit for purpose” by two councillors.



Cllr Phyl Bugler requested that the Council write to the Minister of Environment requesting that “he allocates the required funding immediately to Irish Water so that the upgrade of WWTP- Ballina can be commenced after planning permission has been granted. The WWTP -Ballina needs to be upgraded without delay due to ongoing problems of unacceptable effluent entering Lough Derg.”



Cllr Joe Hannigan said people in Borrisokane need a proper treatment plant. If even a temporary UV system could be put in place: “this was supposed to be done a while ago.” The entire village of Puckaun was out of water due to a burst water pipe. “Is that service provider fit for purpose,” asked Cllr Hannigan.



Cllr Michael Fitzgerald said funding is the problem. People in his area were not “treated with respect and regard” by the company, with old lead pipes urgently needing replacing.



Cllr David Dunne called for a vote of no confidence in Irish Water (IW). Cllr Dunne praised individual officials in IW who were “able to dig us out of a hole” recently when showers, and kitchen units stopped working in Carrick-on-Suir. “I had to phone John Fogarty - he worked at night to fix it, for the whole area of Carrick.” IW’s website crashed. “It’s shocking. The roads they are leaving behind them. Their communication is appalling. Before our service level agreement runs out, we need to put on pressure, or we will be left without a proper water service for the rest of our lives,” added Cllr Dunne.

Cllr Ger Darcy said it was “unbelievable” the inconvenience boil water notices had caused in Borrisokane, especially for those providing food in homes. “Why did it take so long in this particular case,” he asked.



Cllr Michael Anglim said it cost householders €700 per meter to connect to the mains. “That’s absolute madness. They cannot stand over that kind of cost. If you went into a bank with a balaclava - that’s what this is.”



Cllr Bugler said they cannot afford any effluent to go into Lough Derg. “The brown water is very concerning. This is the third or fourth occurrence in the last few years. If this isn’t an environmental issue, then I don’t know what is.”



Cllr Seamus Morris proposed a motion of no confidence in IW. “Recently, contractors had to come from Cork for a job that should have taken 10 minutes.” Another got stuck in traffic coming an hour from Cork. “That’s the kind of value for money we are getting,” said Cllr Morris, pointing to €234m being spent on a survey “about a pipe that’s unnecessary.”

