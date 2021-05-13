Tipperary families invited to take part in Fittest Family challenge
Ireland's Fittest Families coaches
Ireland’s Fittest Family is back! Have you and your family got what it takes to
win Ireland’s most extreme fitness competition?
Now in its ninth series, this year will see the competition be more challenging
than ever before!
We are scouring the country to find the fittest, fastest and strongest families to
be coached to victory by our four returning coaches, Davy Fitzgerald, Anna
Geary, Derval O’Rourke and Donncha O’Callaghan.
Mairéad Ronan is back to host the highly competitive tournament too.
Given the current Covid-19 pandemic, the production will follow HSE guidelines
to ensure that strict social distancing and health and safety is adhered to
throughout the competition by all crew and families taking part.
Does your family have what it takes to win the €15,000 cash prize and be
crowned Ireland’s Fittest Family? If so, apply now!
Requirements:
* Minimum age is 14 years old by 01 July 2021
* Each family must be comprised of four immediate members
* Series will be filmed between July – September, 2021
Please find a link to the Ireland’s Fittest Family 2021 promo here on the RTÉ One Facebook page: https://fb.watch/5qfntKZ-kA/
More information and the link for an online application form can be found at www.rte.ie/irelandsfittestfamily
If you have any questions you can email – fittestfamily@animotv.ie or call the
production team on 083 013 6814
