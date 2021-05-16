People in Tipperary encouraged to help raise awareness of rare disorder

May is PWS (Prader Willi Syndrome) awareness month worldwide, and an Irish charity is working hard to raise awareness of this rare disorder all over the country.

The Prader Willi Syndrome Association Ireland (PWSAI) is calling on people in Tipperary to show their support by wearing orange on Friday, May 28 and doing a 5k run or walk between Friday, May 28 and Sunday, May 30.

Many have already signed up at www.PWSAI.ie to help spread the word about Prader Willi Syndrome and raise vital funds for the charity.

Prader Willi Syndrome is a complex genetic disorder that typically causes low muscle tone, restricted growth, learning difficulties, problem behaviours and a chronic feeling of hunger that can lead to excessive eating and life-threatening obesity.

It affects approximately 110 children and adults in Ireland.

PWSAI, which is mostly run by volunteers and family members of people living with Prader-Willi Syndrome, is encouraging people to take part to create a greater understanding of this complex condition among the general public.

Gary Brennan, PWSAI National Development Manager said: “We’re excited to once again be part of a global campaign to raise awareness about Prader-Willi Syndrome.

"Because of the difficult and complicated nature of the syndrome and the multiple disabilities that are associated with it, it can be challenging for individuals affected, and their families and carers, to explain their needs and get access to appropriate supports.

"We hope that by raising awareness of the condition, we can make this journey a little easier for all involved.“

For more information about how to sign up or donate, visit www.PWSAI.ie or follow PWSAI on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.