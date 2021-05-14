Attack on HSE IT systems has forced the cancellation of some appointments at South Tipperary General Hospital

The Health Service Executive has temporarily shut down its IT system following what it described as a "significant ransomware attack".

On Friday morning The HSE issued a statement regarding the impact of the situation on South Tipperary General Hospital.

The HSE stated that the South/South West Hospital Group and South Tipperary General Hospital are conducting a risk assessment of the situation.

"At this time there has been some cancellation of appointments, those patients are being contacted and advised of same.

Elective surgical procedures are not impacted," sent the statement.

The HSE said that management at the hospital wishes to remind the public that people should only attend the ED in emergency situations and that delays are likely as a result of the current IT situation.

"The hospital will advise if there is any change to the current status," concluded the statement.