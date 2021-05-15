Irish Water is 'not fit for purpose' - Council

The relationship between Tipperary Co Council and Irish Water has deteriorated so much that two Councillors suggested a no confidence motion in the public utility.



Councillors from across the political divide took aim at the state owned company, which was deemed “not fit for purpose” by two councillors.



Cllr Phyl Bugler requested that the Council write to the Minister for the Environment requesting that “he allocates the required funding immediately to Irish Water so that the upgrade of WWTP - Ballina can be commenced after planning permission has been granted. The WWTP -Ballina needs to be upgraded without delay due to ongoing problems of unacceptable effluent entering Lough Derg.”

Chief Executive Joe MacGrath said the common theme to all water issues was lack of investment in infrastructure. Mr MacGrath said he met with IW officials regularly, and is keen to improve the relationship between the Co Council and Irish Water. “It’s not good, and is deteriorating. That’s not a healthy position to be in. This council should maintain a healthy relationship with Irish Water in the future because they will be providing all our water services.”

Director of Services Eamon Lonergan said two boil water notices had been lifted in the last few weeks, so “it’s going in the right direction.”

