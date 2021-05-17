Tipperary in the eye of a 'perfect storm' on housing

Tipperary is in the eye of a “perfect storm” regarding housing, said Cllr Seamus Morris at this month's Co Council meeting.



The threshold of eligibility for people to get on to the housing list is set quite low, meaning middle earners don’t qualify. “People are condemned to renting,” said Cllr Morris. A lot of landlords are putting their houses up for sale because they see selling houses as a “bonanza”, “and renting isn’t easy for landlords either.”

The clock is ticking in relation to repossessions and the scarcity of housing means bidders from as far away as Dublin are outbidding local people in Tipperary, especially first time buyers. “We need to act for renters,” said Cllr Morris. “We are also going to run out of builders as well.”



Housing director Sinead Carr said it was not deemed that Tipperary had an “availability issue”. They have applied to many different funding schemes, and there is an affordable housing bill before the Dáil.



“There is a strong cohort of people who are just above the income limit for the housing list,” said Ms Carr. “We have appointed a person for that. It’s high on our priority.”

The limit is €25k per applicant in Tipperary compared to €30k in surrounding counties.



The Council has made a “significant number of requests” to the Department to change that. “Once covid lifts, we can be a lot more proactive,” added Ms Carr.

