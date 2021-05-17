Further disruption to services at South Tipperary General Hospital following cyber attack on HSE IT system

The ongoing cyber-attack on the HSE’s IT system has resulted in considerable delays and disruption to services at South Tipperary General Hospital in the Emergency Department and on the hospitals ability to deliver normal outpatient services.

A HSE statement said "This challenging situation is ongoing," and from this morning Monday 17 May services have been further affected.

As a result management at the hospital have advised the public that the following services are cancelled for the coming week -

All routine xrays , MRI, Phlebotomy ,and Pre-Operative Assessments

All elective surgery and endoscopy treatments

and

All outpatients clinic appointments with the exception of:

Antenatal Clinics

Physiotherapy outpatient

Cardiac Diagnostic

Expectant mothers with previously scheduled appointments should attend as normal.

Management at South Tipperary General Hospital reminded the public that the Emergency Department is for emergency services only.

"Hospital management apologises for the inconvenience but wish to reassure the public that patients at TUH are receiving appropriate care. Further status updates will be issued in due course," concluded the statement.