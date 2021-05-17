Irish Water and Tipperary Council tackle Coalbrook Public Water Supply mains bursts

Irish Water is working in partnership with Tipperary County Council to repair leaks and safeguard water supply to the Coalbrook Public Water Supply, which serves approximately 1,200 customers in Coalbrook, Ballinastick, Earlshill, Ballincurry, Glengall, Ballingarry and surrounding areas.

Supply has been impacted by a number of water main bursts in recent weeks, including two over the weekend. These bursts have been found and repaired, but this has led to a drop in water levels in the reservoir which continues to impact on local customers.

A number of measures are being put in place to address this issue, including supplying part of the area from the Fethard scheme, fixing leaks and adjusting valves in the network. It is likely, however, that customers will experience lower pressure and intermittent outages, expecially in elevated areas.

In the meantime alternative water supplies will be available in Kilbraugh and Earlshill. Customers should bring their own containers to collect water and this water should be boiled before use.

Duane O'Brien, Irish Water's Operations Lead for Tipperary, said: "We are aware of ongoing disruption to water supply in the area and are working with Tipperary County Council to address this as a matter of priority. In the meantime, we would ask local people to be mindful of how they use water. However it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand washing.

"While handwashing remains a priority, simple water conservation efforts can have a big impact on reducing demand on the supply. Turning off the tap while brushing your teeth and shaving can save up to 6 litres of water per minute. Taking a shower instead of a bath or using a watering can rather than a hose when gardening can also make a big difference in water use.

"We are also reminding people with responsibility for properties that are currently unoccupied to check for leaks and turn off water where it is not required.

There are lots more tips on how to conserve water in your home on our website at https://www.water.ie/ conservation/".

We are working at this time, with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.

Updates will be available on the supply and service section of our website. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1850 278 278. Customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.