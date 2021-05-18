Applications now being accepted for permits to operate from Ballina jetty
Tipperary County Council
Tipperary County Council is inviting expressions of interest from commercial boat operators interested in obtaining a permit to operate from the floating jetty at Ballina, Tipperary
Application forms are available on www.tipperarycoco.ie or telephone : 0761 06 5000.
Completed application forms should be submitted BY EMAIL to customerservices@tipperarycoco.ie and titled "Application for Permit for Use of Ballina Floating Jetty" by 12 noon on Friday 4th June 2021.
