Cahir transition year students help out Scoil Aonghusa

Coláiste Dún Iascaigh Transition Year students and their teachers Ms Wade, Mr Berry and Mr O’ Driscoll walked 825km on Thursday 13th May for the #aonghusaworldtour. Further to this 338kms were completed by the staff and students of the school during their jersey day in aid of Scoil Aonghusa on Friday 14th May. All at Scoil Aonghusa are touched beyond words at the efforts of those in Coláiste Dún Iascaigh for covering a total distance of 1,163km.

Daisy is making great progress on her way around the world for Scoil Aonghusa and is heading for Russia at the moment.

