Well located 3-bed semi-d residence for sale off Western Road, Clonmel for €155,000

The three-bedroom residence at 15 Connolly Park, Clonmel which is now for sale for €155,000
Price: €155,000
No. 15 Connolly Park, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary
3 Bed, 1 Bath, 78 m², Semi-Detached. Overall Floor Area: 78 m²
For Sale by Private Treaty
This is a well-located semi-detached house just off the Western Road, Clonmel. It has extra large gardens and is ideal as a starter home or investment property. Entrance Hall 1.8m x 1.3m Sitting Room 3.8m x 3.6m Marble Gas Fireplace Kitchen 3.4m x 2.8m Utility 2.6m x 1.6m W.C. 2.0m x 2.0m Half Tiled Master Bedroom 5.0m x 2.8m Wardrobe Bedroom 2 3.6m x 2.6m Bedroom 3 2.6m x 2.7m.
Property Features
Gardens to Side and Rear
2 Sheds
Gas Fired Central Heating
Mains Services
Property Facilities
BER Details
BER No: 102697281
Energy Performance Indicator: 316.69 kWh/m2/yr
