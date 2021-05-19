Water outages and 'raw sewage' are blighting Thurles - Cllr Jim Ryan

Constant water outages, and raw sewage being pumped into the River Suir, are blighting Thurles, heard Councillors at the municipal district.

Cllr Jim Ryan said no notices or warnings were given to local householders and businesses. On the first day back after lockdown, numerous businesses were left without water. “It’s not good enough. It shouldn’t be happening, and it’s a bad reflection on Irish Water.”



Meanwhile, major works were carried out in Rossestown by Irish Water recently, who left the edge of both sides of the road “in a deplorable state.” “Is somebody going to go back and finish off those works,” he asked. “The residents are not happy.”



Cllr Sean Ryan agreed, saying it is “incumbent on them to restore the road to the way it was.” Cllr Ryan added that the 9-5pm hotline for Irish Water should be available at weekends. “I have major worries that when our services agreement changes shortly, the Council will have less of a role.” Pipes up in Ballysloe and Gurteen are constantly bursting, he said.



Cllr Jim Ryan said there was “raw sewage” being pumped into the River Suir after heavy rains. “Irish Water must do something about that. It’s not good enough to have pollution into the Suir after heavy rains.”