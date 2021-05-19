Stunning four-bed house on sale for ONLY €185,000 in 'beautiful' Tipperary village

Power & Walsh are delighted to bring this four-bedroomed house in the beautiful village of Grangemockler to the market.

Built in c.1910 this is a very comfortable home ideal for a family. c.1,151 sqft/107sqm on a generous site right in the village, close to shops, public house, church & Grangemockler National School.

The local GAA club is a short walk away.

Grangemockler is located 17km to Carrick-On-Suir, 22km to Clonmel & 32km to Kilkenny city with easy access to the M9 Motorway.

Viewing highly recommended.