Tipp gardaí issue scam warning after 'numerous complaints' from members of the public

Tipperary gardaí have issued scam warnings after "numerous complaints" from members of the public.

Clonmel gardaí are issuing a warning to the public about fraudulent texts, emails and phone call scams requesting personal data, after receiving numerous complaints in the past week.

They said: "Banks, The Department of Social Welfare, An Garda Síochána etc will never contact you via phone or email requesting personal details such as your PPS number or Bank Account details. REMEMBER:

"Do Not Engage with the caller or return the call.

"Never Share Personal Information with anyone online, by text or on a cold call.

"A member of An Garda Síochána or a Department of Social Protection employee would never advise a member of the public to move money from their account or to purchase cryptocurrency or move their money anywhere to keep it safe.

"If you believe you have received such a text, email or phone call please be advised to contact either your bank, local Garda station or the Department of Social Protection's helpline number on 1890 800 024."