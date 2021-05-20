Revealed: Tipp punter wins massive five-figure sum after €7 Euromillions gamble

A Tipperary punter took advantage of the reopening of their local betting shop this week by scooping a five-figure sum from a modest investment in just three lucky numbers.

No sooner had doors opened again than an anonymous customer walked in to a BoyleSports shop in the county to strike a €7 wager on the trio of numbers to be drawn in the EuroMillions Plus draw on Tuesday evening.

They faced odds of 1,500/1 for 8, 14 and 34 all to roll out but in a twist of good fortune they all landed to trigger the handsome payout.

The lucky winner was then able to return to the shop to exchange their betslip for a whopping total of €10,507.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “It only took three numbers for our Tipperary customer to make a profit of €10,500, so we have to send them sincere congratulations on the stunning bet which has made this a week they are unlikely to forget in a hurry.”