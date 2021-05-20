Rural club in Ireland is giving away an historic Tipperary jersey as part of Lotto

Cortown GFC, a small and rural club on the outskirts of Kells in Meath are giving away a retro Tipperary jersey.

The club are trying to come up with new and innovative ideas to promote their weekly lotto - which is currently at €6,000.

The lotto, like many clubs in Tipperary, is their main source of income and they are trying to attract players from other clubs and counties.

As a result, they are giving away a retro GAA jersey every week along with the jackpot and five €20s if the jackpot is not won.

This week the jersey on offer is the famous 1991 Tipp jersey which was worn by the All-Ireland winners that year.

It's always nice when the jersey is one by someone native to the county and fortunately last week's 1994 Leitrim jersey was won by a Leitrim woman!

Their lotto takes place live on Facebook every Friday night at 10pm and can be played at https://cortowngaa.com/lotto/.