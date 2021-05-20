New school buildings for Colaiste Phobal Roscrea

Cllr Shane Lee has revealed that the Department of Education has sanctioned a new school building for Colaiste Phobal Roscrea.

This is one of the largest schools in Tipperary and is currently comprised of older buildings that date back to Vocational School days, along with new additions that were built when the three Secondary schools in the town amalgamated.



Cllr. Lee, who, in addition to being a past-pupil of the school, is a member of the Educational Training Board and also a member of the Board of Management at Colaiste Phobal, says that this news will be a major boost for Roscrea.

"Colaiste Phobal has earned the reputation of being a centre of educational excellence and this news will ensure that generations to come can avail of secondary education in a building that meets all their requirements" he says.



The new school will be built on the existing site and will cater for 800 students. The building also provides for four ASD classes to meet the needs of more than 20 additional students.

One of the existing buildings will cater for Adult Education classes, allowing them a designated learning facility on the campus.



‘The Board of Management at the school, along with the principal Michael O’Connor, have worked long and hard to bring this plan to fruition. Colaiste Phobal is the only Post-Primary school in the town of Roscrea and its pupils deserve to have the very best facilities available to them. I am delighted and proud to have been involved in the delivery of this new building for the town’ says Cllr. Lee.