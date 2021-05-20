Travel Tales: Randy Lewis shares his tales from working in kitchens all over the world

“A friend once said to me, ‘You are going to travel the world, collect recipes and ingredients and start a restaurant’, and that’s what I ended up doing”.

Canadian Randy Lewis, from the famous Randaddy’s restaurant on the waterfront in Lahinch, Co. Clare, shared tales from working in kitchens all over the world in this week’s Travel Tales with Fergal Podcast.

This episode is one for all lovers of ethnic street food and especially fans of Indian where Randy worked.

Randy gives a great insight into the international food business “Food is community. If you can speak the language of food, you can get by in any kitchen around the world.

When I’m in other countries, if you can talk about food and taste. Everybody loves food, and it is a community. It's finding that common denominator that we all love, especially when you're talking to chefs, or restauranteur. I think every kitchen around the world is pretty much the same, but maybe just different utensils”.

Randy Lewis came to Ireland from Alberta, Canada “I’ve been in Ireland for about 15 years since 2005. In the middle of that, I had a bit of an adventure excursion for two years around working and living around Asia. And more importantly, India”.

“I actually bought a house in Ennistymon, near Lahinch, the second year I was here. I set up the Randaddy’s restaurant in Clare and it’s come a long way the last 10 years from a 40 seater to now a 200 seater with a patio overlooking the Atlantic”.

The restaurant specialises in ethnic street food from all over the world, especially Asia. “Coming from Alberta, Canada, it’s so multicultural. I come from a city of a million. And in that million, there’s 200,000 Chinese. There's probably 50,000 Lebanese and another 100,000 Filipinos. You're really subjected to a lot of food cultures, experiences in food and learning about exotic food”.

“So that’s where the Asian influence comes from. I love spices. I love flavour. I spent two years living and traveling in Asia. I had an opportunity to work in India. So, that gave me an amazing base to start and then travelled into Thailand and Hong Kong”.

“I would work for free a lot of the time. I’d pull up to a hotel and ask them for free accommodation if I could work in their kitchen. I worked with the best chefs in Hong Kong, and around Asia. I didn’t have the language, so it was a lot of flailing arms and a lot of tasting”.

Randy talks about his experiences of working in India and travelling all over the country and shares some hairy stories of arriving in the country.

“India stands out where anything can happen. I landed in India for a job and the guy who gave me the job just never answered his phone. So here I am, I quit my job to go to India. And when I get there, he didn’t answer his phone. I really had to just get my wits about me and find a job somehow and I did. I love to insert myself into scenarios in India that give you an amazing travel experience, especially if you go off the beaten track, which I love doing. I’m really excited to go back to India”.

Randy also talks about his many travels through South American, Europe, Africa and the Middle East and his love for all things connected to food and the food business shines through in this episode. This is a real episode for foodies.

